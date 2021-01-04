Roy Keane slams ‘frightened’ Chelsea star Mason Mount in Guy Metropolis loss

Roy Keane has singled out Mason Mount for his absence of aggression towards Manchester Town and believes the Chelsea midfielder could have carried out a lot more to reduce the opening target in Sunday’s clash.

The west London facet are in the center of a run of 4 losses in their last six games, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne inflicting an additional defeat on the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst City played scintillating soccer in a ruthless very first-50 % display screen, previous Manchester United midfield Keane was scathing in his assessment of Mount even suggesting he was ‘frightened’ to make a tackle.

Talking on Sky Athletics soon after the activity, Keane said: ‘Mason Mount, he’s standing there as a midfielder acquiring back again. The centre-50 % has bought to do superior but Mason Mount is seeing him, he’s acquired to place a problem in.

‘Frank Lampard will be scratching his head just after the recreation, he’ll be frustrated.

‘When you’ve obtained your midfielders coming back again – and I know Mount is extra of an attacking player – but he’s obtained to put his foot in, make a sacrifice, deal with him!

‘It’s all beautiful enjoy from Town, awesome and tidy, but no tackling from any person, providing gamers time and room.

‘Mount’s just arrive into the photograph there, I’m searching at him going: You have received to slide in! Adhere your foot in! Look at Mount, he’s completed definitely nothing at all. Put your foot in! Tackle any person! You have obtained to be intense.’

Fellow pundit Graeme Souness suggested Mount had been frightened of perhaps giving absent a penalty, to which Keane replied bluntly: ‘I imagine he was just frightened anyway, no matter in which it was on the pitch!’

In spite of staying in top rated location a thirty day period in the past, Chelsea have now fallen to 8th put in the Leading League table following their 3-1 defeat to Town and require to locate a reaction in their forthcoming matches, with video games towards Fulham, Leicester and Wolves requiring a significant upturn in variety.

