Roy Hodgson upset by Luka Milivojevic’s Covid-19 principles breach but defends deciding upon Crystal Palace captain

“I know about it and certainly we condemn it,” Hodgson advised Sky Sporting activities. “We’re very upset about it, it doesn’t do the picture of the club, it doesn’t do Luka’s impression any fantastic, but we’ll take accountability for that as I hope Luka to just take responsibility for it.

“He has not damaged Premier League protocols per se due to the fact he’s negative and I consider the other player involved was adverse as properly. But that doesn’t make any difference, the reality is that there are authorities tips.

“These recommendations are there for the full planet to adhere to and when superior-profile people like soccer players split all those guidelines and suggestions, it is a make any difference of worry and we will deal with it internally.”

Questioned if he thought of not actively playing Milivojevic from Sheffield United for worry of placing his crew-mates and opponents at hazard, Hodgson replied: "We know he did not set the other staff at danger simply because he's been cleared by the Leading League protocols to participate in. He's destructive.

“We also know that the participant that was with him has tested adverse, so there was no question of fearing we were putting the other crew at risk.

“It’s not a problem of hazards listed here on this soccer pitch, the challenges of system appear when men and women split authorities rules with regard to other individuals in the populace. But most importantly of all, it’s a dilemma of if other people are adhering to the recommendations and not breaking the principles, we don’t count on footballers to.”

Hodgson also verified that Milivojevic has apologised for the breach and dismissed strategies that the Serbian could be stripped of the Palace captaincy.

Fulham say they are wanting into the incident also involving striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

"I must say I'd be rather stunned if there was an outcry from Crystal Palace followers being aware of they are much more concerned with us successful football matches… to suggest it must influence upon him actively playing and shedding the captaincy is getting it a bit as well much," he reported.

A Fulham assertion on the incident involving Mitrovic study: “Next stories pertaining to Aleksandar Mitrovic breaking Tier 4 limits and Fulham Covid protocols, the club is hunting into the subject absolutely as it will take a breach of the guidelines extremely critically.

“The participant is aware of the club’s disappointment and of the criteria that are predicted of him. The matter will now be dealt with internally.”

