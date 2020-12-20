Roxette’s drummer Pelle Alsing has died, aged 60

Roxette drummer Pelle Alsing has died at the age of 60, it has been verified.

Guitarist and singer Per Gessle shared the news of Alsing’s death on the band’s formal Twitter account earlier nowadays (December 20).

“It is with unhappiness I notify u that our beloved Pelle Alsing has handed absent,” Gessle wrote. “P was not only an remarkable+ingenious drummer helping us to make the Rox seem given that Day 1, he was also the best good friend u can envision, a sort+generous gentleman with the most significant heart beating for every1.”

He continued: “He was usually the funniest to be close to, the one particular with the most significant smile on his face, the one who supported you the most when you ended up in doubt. He will be definitely missed so considerably a lot more than terms can say. All my appreciate goes out to his spouse, spouse and children and buddies.”

Alsing played with Roxette from the 1980s into the 2010s, performing with them at concerts as effectively as in the studio on various albums.

Across his occupation, he also executed with the likes of Lisa Nilsson, Niklas Strömstedt and Ulf Lundell, as nicely as becoming a member of the band Ratata.

A trigger of dying has not been confirmed at the time of producing.

Alsing’s death will come a calendar year soon after Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson died at the age of 61. She was confirmed to have died from problems connected to a mind tumour she experienced been identified with in 2002.

Roxette formed in 1978 and continued accomplishing and releasing new music until 2019. They grew to become the second most commercially effective Swedish band following Abba, scoring hits with the likes of ‘It Have to Have Been Love’, ‘The Look’, and ‘Joyride’.