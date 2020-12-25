Rowdy Rebel Blinging Straight Outta Prison, Buys $100k Demon Chain

Special

Rowdy Rebel‘s glowing since his launch from prison, and we are not just talking bout his mood — the diamonds hanging all over his neck glow in the dim!!!

The Brooklyn rapper — just one of Bobby Shmurda‘s homies — was unveiled from jail very last week and, as a reward to himself, ordered this Insane diamond-encrusted demon chain … which was prepared and waiting fro him times soon after receiving out.

The demon diamond is the get the job done of none other than NYC’s authority on bling … Eric the Jeweler. The shiny pendant attributes 50 carats of diamonds and 400 grams of gold … creating this extra shiny present really worth a great $100k.

Participate in video content material Eric the Jeweler

You can see when the lights go out … the chain however commands all the awareness many thanks to an eye that glows blue in the dark and the inside of the demon’s mouth glowing environmentally friendly. Gnarly.

Rowdy was cooking this up though he was on the within … we are told he and ETJ talked a good deal about the telephone, and made the decision he’d want a ill new pendant to to rejoice his release. The demon was to begin with sketched by Rowdy.

The rapper was a short while ago noticed shining like crazy whilst carrying the chain in NYC exterior the Goose Nation Jacket Store. And, with COVID being COVID … he took no odds and masked up his demon.

He was joking. We consider.

Perform movie articles TMZ.com

Rowdy — alongside with Shmurda — was arrested in 2014. They copped a plea deal to conspiracy to have weapons and possession of a weapon. Rowdy obtained 6 to 7 a long time in prison and served nearly 4 yrs in advance of having out on parole.

As we 1st claimed … Shmurda was not as lucky as Rowdy. His parole bid was denied back in September, and will keep on being at the rear of bars until eventually 2021.