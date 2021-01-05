Rowan Atkinson announces new Mr Bean film in spite of ‘not making the most of actively playing him’ | Movies | Amusement

Considering the fact that then, Atkinson has lent his voice to Mr. Bean in the animated sequence which aired from 2002 to 2004.

In a new job interview with the Radio Moments, Atkinson discovered he is now working on a Mr. Bean animated movie, in which he will, once again, supply his voice.

He advised the publication: “Having built an animated Tv collection, we’re now in the foothills of producing an animated film for Mr Bean.”

Considering Atkinson hasn’t performed the animated character considering that 2004, or the actual physical character due to the fact 2007, fans of his operate will be psyched to see what this new enterprise retains for the franchise.