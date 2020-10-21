Rosie O’Donnell On Her Previous BF and The Way Madonna Reacted! And she cried Presidential Election

Rosie O’Donnell recently created headlines “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” once she recently disclosed that a previous relationship with a guy when she had been 28 years old.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers talked with Rosie, that opened further, showing she’s not connected with her ex-boyfriend.

“No, really we have not seen each other in probably more than ten years, but we had been together for more than a year, just like two decades. When I had been performing’A League of Their Own. ”’

Rosie remembered a dialogue with co-star Madonna throughout this period of time, stating,”I recall Madonna saying ,’You are dating a man?’ … Ha-ha,”Yeah,’ and she’s like,’Okay. ”’

O’Donnell told Jenn that it had been the only time she had had a connection with a guy, stating,”He was Catholic, excellent man, tall, by a enormous Irish Catholic family, and we got along quite well, but I’m a homosexual person and that I understood that. I’d been with girls before himbut not a guy.”

So what’s Rosie’s relationship standing today? “I am single. I am not communicating. I am in the pandemic grip… Yes, I am like,’Hold the pandemic. ”’

The longtime Trump critic is prepared for a single particular date: Election Day! “The best day of my entire life will be November 3 if they announce that an overwhelming majority that Biden wins. That is likely to be quite a delighted day in this home.”

O’Donnell is pleased she could hold her yearly Rosie’s Theater Kids Gala almost this calendar year, stating,”The cast of’Ain’t Too Proud,’ will do… and also our gala annually [raised] real money money which we use to conduct the apps annually. So this year it is likely to become a major obstacle.”

Last year, the gala is known as”Together We Grow — Move In: Grow Up!” Fans may visit RosiesTheaterKids.org or even BroadwayWorld.com at 7 pm ET on October 21 to see the occasion and contribute to this cause.