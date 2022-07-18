Rosie O’Donnell Debuts On The Red Carpet With Her Girlfriend Aimee Hauer!

Rosie O’Donnell is going out on a date.

During Saturday’s Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, the 60-year-old Emmy Award winner and girlfriend Aimee Hauer enjoyed a PDA.

O’Donnell laid her head on Hauer’s shoulder during the fundraiser for Friendly House’s women’s addiction treatment services as they embraced one another.

By sharing a cute selfie of the two of them from Hauer’s page, O’Donnell made her relationship with Hauer on the Instagram official last month. ‘Happy PRIDE’ Post captioned by Hauer. How long the couple has been dating is unknown.

Last week, while they prepped for Saturday’s concert, the couple went out with Kathy Griffin and Rosanna Arquette. O’Donnell captioned a picture of the four of them in her Malibu home, “Oh yes.”

Previously married to Kelli Carpenter in 2004 and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015, the Sleepless in Seattle actress first came out as a lesbian in 2002. She is the mother of nine-year-old Dakota, Parker Jaren, 27, Chelsea Belle, 24, Blake Christopher, 22, and Vivienne Rose.

Rosie O’Donnell was formerly engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, a police officer, but their engagement ended in 2019. In a later interview with Extra, she expressed her “hope for the best” following their breakup and acknowledged how “challenging” it is for her to handle relationships in the public eye.

O’Donnell responded, “I’m OK. “It’s difficult to figure things out in public, but we still are. It’s challenging for a regular individual in a regular job. I’ve become accustomed to it. We are attempting to solve the problem. I have a positive outlook and I wish for the best.”