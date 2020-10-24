Rosario Dawson To Perform DEA Agent on Hulu’s Upcoming Display’Dopesick’

Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Hulu‘s forthcoming series, Dopesick.

In accordance with Your Wrap, the 40-year-old celebrity is going to be a series regular to the star and show since Bridget Meyer, a”tough DEA agent who struggles to curtail using OxyContin.”

The play is called”a rigorous, harrowing, and persuasive research the epicenter of America’s battle with opioid dependence”

The show is going to be put into a troubled Virginia mining community, the halls of the DEA and the opulence of both”one-percenter” Large Pharma Manhattan.

Dopesick can also be set to star Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Can Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The move comes only after Rosario‘s USA show, Briarpatch, has been cancelled.