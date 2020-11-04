Rosario Dawson Congratulates Boyfriend Cory Booker On Your Own Senate Re-Election

Rosario Dawson shared a candy congratulatory message on interpersonal websites to get her politician boyfriendCory Booker.

Cory was re elected into the New Jersey state Senate, beating Republican Rikin Mehta with 60percent of their vote.

“proud of and thankful for you my love. I must vote for you in New Jersey and am really thankful that you reluctantly and reluctantly won your chair ,” Rosario composed to Cory for her Instagram.

She adds,”to know that your direction will continue to direct us with passion, genius, patience, grace and efficacy is the type of representation and trust we desire. We watched record turnout and will need to keep construction in order we could win both homes and also create real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS #2022IsAroundTheCorner.”

Last evening, Cory thanked his fans in a different message on his own feed:”New Jersey, I am once again humbled by the beliefs you have put in me. Thanks for standing together and allowing me the honour of representing our wonderful condition in Washington…Our job is far from completed.”

Rosario even responded to him, composing,”Congratulations my love. I am so thankful for the leadership and your staff. We want you.”

Cory and Rosario only recently moved in together throughout quarantine and then he opened up in their living circumstances.