Ronnie O’Sullivan reacts to Judd Trump thrashing at Planet Grand Prix

Ronnie O’Sullivan says Neil Robertson is the only participant that can contend with Judd Trump at the minute, following the Rocket was thrashed 6-1 by the entire world quantity 1 at the Entire world Grand Prix on Friday night time.

Trump was in excellent kind as he knocked in two centures (107 and 100) and three 50 percent-hundreds of years en route to the comfortable victory.

The Rocket gained the fourth frame with a split of 71 but that was his only good results in the just one-sided contest.

The environment quantity 1 will now confront both Mark Selby or Jack Lisowski in Sunday’s ultimate while O’Sullivan’s research for a very first match get since the Globe Championship proceeds.

The environment champion admits that he can not compete with Trump at the second, unless of course he is at his really ideal, which he has not been this 7 days in Milton Keynes.

‘The way Judd is actively playing at the moment, you have to deliver your A recreation to have a prospect,’ explained O’Sullivan. ‘If you really don’t, you can get crushed really heavily.

‘He is cleaning up, the only player who can give him a activity is Neil Robertson.

‘Those two and Mark Selby will win the bulk of the tournaments this season.’

Trump, Selby and Robertson have all gained ranking functions so considerably this year and O’Sullivan is right that they are the a few dominant forces in the video game suitable now.

Robertson suffered a shock early loss to Robert Milkins this week and Trump expects to be struggling with Selby in the closing, rather than his good close friend Lisowski.

‘Obviously, Mark Selby is the favourite to get that,’ reported the world range a person. ‘He appears to be like back again to his complete best, when he was dominating the game for four several years.

‘I consider Mark is almost certainly the game that I’d like to check myself from, just to see where by I’m at in opposition to him.

‘We’ve both equally received a pair of situations, equally taking part in amazing snooker and that would be a good sport. But if Jack wins, I’d be a lot more than content for him to get as a result of and it must be an outstanding last from him as very well.’

