Ronnie Ortiz-Magro AND Jen Harley Debut New Relationships With Eerily Similar Pics!

Wellthis is really ironic!

Approximately a year later calling it quits, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have surfaced their individual new connections, but there is something VERY familiar with the way they did it! As you’ll remember, the prior couple has experienced significant trouble in heaven previously, such as the MTV celebrity becoming arrested for kidnapping their currently 2-year-old daughter and attaining a plea bargain earlier this season at his domestic violence situation.

On Tuesday, the 34-year old snapped a pic of himself holding up fresh fire Saffire Matos and bringing her in close for a kiss. ) The couple is now traveling in Puerto Rico, with enjoyed a holiday excursion round the Dorado Reef together with buddies. Have a peek at the very first pic uploaded into Instagram (under ):

But simply because they are IG official does not indicate they’re boyfriend-girlfriend. A resource spilled into E! News that although the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion celebrity is”completely smitten” with all the beauty tech, they are not using labels only yet:

“She is not his girlfriend yet and they’re taking it slow, but they do enjoy each other a great deal. She is very pleasant to Ron.”

Aww!

Much like her beau, Saffire is a native of New York City and appears to be quite a proud Italian-Puerto Rican. She conducts the company Lashes from Bear at Staten Island, each Yelp, with customers such as Actual Bit of New Jersey celebrity Danielle Staub.

Likewise to Miz Matos, Ronnie’s ex Harley additionally stunned at a bikini when appreciating her very own tropical excursion! Ariana Sky‘s momma flying away to a Miami escape in party of her 33rd birthday Wednesday, seeming to have a brand new guy on her wrists to enjoy the festivities much more.

Along with partying on a luxurious boat such as Ron, Jen proudly emphasized her new companion, businessman Justin Hensley, on Tuesday through her Insta Story! ) She also posted a buddy’s re-gram revealing him giving her ancient”birthday spanks” before after sharing with a romantic pic of herself picked up while still sharing a smooch.

The caption read,”Obsessed with you personally ”

We told me they were comparable statements!! / (c) Jen Harley/Instagram Story

They have to be severe then, ideal??

Properly, the opinions are certainly reciprocal (no word yet on when they are using labels or never ), since the Rockstar Designs proprietor published a very telling quotation to his IG Story, studying:

“And you simply know it is time to begin something brand new and hope that the magic of evaporating.”

Cute!

It has been a tumultuous route throughout the previous year for the Ronnie and Jen, so let us hope these new connections would be the new begins they desperately require!

[Image via Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Jen Harley/Instagram.]