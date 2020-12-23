Ronald Koeman lauds Lionel Messi as Argentine breaks club scoring history

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hailed Lionel Messi’s creativity as the Argentine eclipsed Pele’s extensive-standing report of ambitions for a single club with his 644th strike.

essi’s second-50 percent target in a 3- gain in excess of Valladolid noticed him overtake the mark which the Brazil great had amassed more than 19 seasons for Santos.

Following the match, Messi posted his many thanks to his supporters on Instagram, producing: “When I started actively playing football I never considered I would crack any records.

“And even much less the a single that I accomplished right now which belonged to @pele … I can only thank all people who helped me in excess of the decades, my teammates, my family, my close friends and all people who supports me every working day.”

Clement Lenglet’s header from a Messi cross had offered Barcelona the guide after 21 minutes, with Martin Braithwaite, supplied a commence forward of Antoine Griezmann, knocking in a 2nd just before 50 %-time.

Messi rounded off the scoring following 65 minutes when performed in by a neat backheel from Pedri.

Koeman was quoted in Marca saying: “I’ve mentioned it a large amount, I see Leo satisfied listed here.

“He’s extremely significant for us with his creative imagination. You can see that when there are very good gamers alongside him.”

The staff shut out for a initially absent LaLiga get because the commence of October to sit fifth in the desk, eight points driving leaders Atletico Madrid, who experienced earlier received at third-positioned Genuine Sociedad.

