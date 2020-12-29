Ronald Koeman admits Barcelona title challenge all-but about soon after most current setback

Ronald Koeman conceded the title appears to be past Barcelona this year after they had been held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Eibar at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.

arca wanted an equaliser from substitute Ousmane Dembele right after Kike Garcia humiliated Ronald Araujo to break away and score just prior to the hour mark.

The final result leaves Barca sixth in LaLiga, 7 points at the rear of an Atletico Madrid facet who have two game titles in hand on them.

Koeman normally understood he faced a thing of a rebuilding job at the club this year, but admitted soon after the video game his aspect were being not up to speed.

“If I’m practical, the title is really challenging,” he mentioned. “Nothing is impossible, but you have to recognise the length.

“Atletico appear to be to me to be really very good, very sturdy. They really don’t concede several objectives.”

Martin Braithwaite missed an early penalty as Barcelona passed up a string of options in the match.

“We deserved to win,” Koeman extra. “We did what we experienced to do. They only shot on target the moment. We developed chances, but we didn’t rating the penalty and then made a slip-up in defence.

“We did ample to win. This is occurring several occasions.”

Lionel Messi, the topic of expanding transfer speculation as his contract ticks down, was looking at from the sidelines as he nurses an ankle damage, while the absence of other critical players also advised for a youthful Barca side.

“I do not want to say we lacked knowledge,” Koeman additional. “There is a transition in the team. There are also accidents. We participate in with younger players – now we experienced five or 6 – but we also had knowledge.

“We lacked Leo, who helps make a distinction. But the sensation is nonetheless, how did we not gain?

“We produced a lot of prospects, missed a penalty, and gave absent a intention.”

Koeman granted Messi an extended split above Christmas to help rehabilitate his ankle, with the ahead acquiring just returned to Barcelona from Argentina.

With the ahead shortly ready to speak to other clubs as he moves into the ultimate months of his deal, Messi’s long term could occur to dominate the conversation close to Barcelona in the coming months.

“It can not be claimed that Barca perform improved without Messi,” Koeman said. “He is on a different level. In basic we performed a superior sport, but person problems have cost us factors.”

PA