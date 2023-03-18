The Secret Diet to Ron Desantis Weight Loss

Ronald Dion DeSantis (born September 14, 1978) is an American politician, attorney, and former military officer who has served as Florida’s 46th governor since 2019. A member of the Republican Party, DeSantis represented Florida’s 6th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018. DeSantis was born in Jacksonville but spent most of his childhood in Dunedin, Florida. He is a Yale University and Harvard Law School graduate. DeSantis joined the US Navy in 2004 and rose to the rank of lieutenant before becoming a legal advisor to SEAL Team One. In 2006, he was assigned to Joint Task Force Guantanamo; in 2007, he was deployed to Iraq.

Ron Desantis Early Life

DeSantis was born in Jacksonville on September 14, 1978, to Karen DeSantis, whose family name was Ruggiero before her father, Philip Ernest Rogers/Ruggiero, the son of Campanian parents who immigrated from Italy to the United States, changed it and Ronald Daniel DeSantis.

He is an Italian American, the descendant of Italians who immigrated to the United States during the Italian diaspora. His great-grandparents were all born in Italy and came from the communes of L’Aquila (Bugnara, Cansano, Pacentro, and Pratola Peligna), Caserta (Caserta), Avellino (Castelfranci), and Campobasso (Castelbottaccio).

Daniel DeSantis was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania, to Italian parents who immigrated to the United States, Nicola DeSantis and Maria Nolfi, who were born in Cansano, province of L’Aquila, in the Abruzzo region of Southern Italy. Salvatore Storti, his maternal great-great-grandfather, immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1904 and settled in Pennsylvania. His great-great-grandmother, Luigia Colucci, immigrated to the United States with her husband in 1917.

Ron Desantis Military Service

DeSantis was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy in 2004, during his second year at Harvard Law, and assigned to the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG). In 2005, he graduated from Naval Justice School. Later that year, as a prosecutor, he reported to the JAG Trial Service Office Command South East at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

In 2006, he was promoted from the lieutenant junior grade to lieutenant. He was then assigned to Joint Task Force Guantanamo (JTF-GTMO), where he worked directly with detainees at Guantanamo Bay. According to the Navy, records of DeSantis’s service in the Navy were frequently redacted before being released to the public to protect personal privacy. Mansur Ahmad Saad al-Dayfi, a Guantanamo detainee, claimed that DeSantis oversaw detainee force-feeding.

DeSantis reported to the Naval Special Warfare Command Group in Coronado, California, in 2007. He was assigned to SEAL Team One and deployed to Iraq as the legal advisor to the SEAL Commander of Special Operations Task Force-West in Fallujah during the troop surge.