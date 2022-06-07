Romeo Crennel Net Worth: Bio, Career, Relationships, and Many More Updates

Romeo Crennel (18 June 1947) is a former American soccer coach who worked as the senior adviser for football operations for the Houston Texans of the National Football League (NFL).

From 2005 through 2008, Crennel was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. In 2012, he was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romeo Crennel Biography

Romeo Crennel was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on June 18, 1947. He is 74 years old now. His father, Joseph Crennel, was a Sergeant in the United States Army. Mary Crennel is his mother’s name. There are two brothers and sisters in his family. They are known by the given names Carl and Juliet. He is also of American origin and Christian faith. Likewise, he is of African-American descent. Astrologically speaking, he was born under the sign of Gemini.

Romeo Crennel’s Stature, Weight, and Dimensions

The weight of Romeo Crennel is presently unavailable owing to his 74-year-old age. Once we receive Romeo Crennel’s height, weight, body measurements, eye color, hair color, shoe size, and clothing size, we will edit his wiki profile.

Who Is the Wife of Romeo Crennel?

Romeo Crennel has been married to rosemary Crennel for nearly fifty years. Their partnership has been extraordinarily successful, yet their connection is quite limited.

The Early College Years of Romeo

As a member of a military family, it is evident that he was interested in entering the military. At Western Kentucky University, Romeo enrolled in an Army ROTC program.

However, due to his physical difficulties, his desire of entering the army was dashed. He subsequently applied to be a defensive lineman.

Romeo Crennel Has a Net Worth of $.

Romeo Crennel and his family live a good life. Due to his efforts, he is now well-known and prosperous. In addition, his total net worth in 2022 is anticipated to be between $1 million and $5 million US dollars.

Career

Coach Romeo Crennel is an American professional football coach. Over the years, he has worked with a number of league teams. Prior to it, he had a good football career. He competed in football and baseball in high school. Later, he was a member of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers’ defensive line. Due to the success of his teams, he also attained prominence as a coach.

He began his coaching career as a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers assistant coach at WKU. He went on to become a defensive assistant at Texas Tech University. He has also worked with teams such as the Ole Miss Rebels of the University of Mississippi and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.

As Special Teams/Defensive Assistant with the New York Giants, he made his first coaching appearance in the NFL. He coached the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans, among other teams.

What Number of Super Bowl Rings Does Romeo Crennel Possess?

In his career, Crennel appeared in the playoffs 17 times, earning 13 division titles, six conference titles, and two Super Bowl victories with the Giants and three with the Patriots. Cal McNair, the owner of the Texans, remarked, “It will be tough to replicate his incredible football background and accomplishments.”

