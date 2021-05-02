AS Roma could sack Paulo Fonseca immediately?

News from Serie A as AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin could decide to sack their manager Paulo Fonseca immediately after humiliating Europa game.

Football has certainly become an exciting game. So exiting, that Manchester United defeated AS Roma by 6-2 in the 1st leg of UEFA Europa League Semi Finals.

With big advantage in 1st leg, Man United will surely want to play a decent and relaxed game in 2nd leg to save their big lead.

“ROMA lacked Mental Strenth”, says Fonseca

AS Roma played well in the 1st half, and were certainly leading by 1-2 at the end of first 45 minutes.

But immediately after the 2nd half began, ROMA lost few players in injury and used up all their substitutions. But the team couldn’t stand strong. Man United poured in heavy attacks, which Roma couldn’t regroup themselves. Which they lost the game by 6-2 at Old Trafford.

Will ROMA play UEFA Conference League next season?

AS Roma has performed even worse than last few years in Serie A. Since season 2018-19, the performance of AS Roma has downgraded gradually.

This season, they’re currently on 7th position with 5 games remaining in their domestic league. With 55 points from 33 games, Roma is trailing by 11 points from 5th placed AC Milan.

Lazio remains on 6th position with 61 points from 32 games. Hence, qualifying for UEFA Europa League seems certainly tough for Roma this season.

They’ll either require to turn around the UEL 1st leg score in their home ground, and win the title, to ensure their place in a top-flight European tournament.

Maurizio Sarri as next possible manager

AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin expressed extreme reaction after the humiliating loss. The team owner will sit with ROMA Directors to sack Paulo Fonseca immediately.

Sarri a possible replacement for Paulo Fonseca

Roma will play to bring in Maurizio Sarri as their head coach next season. And Paulo Fonseca might head to Crystal Palace as their manager next season.