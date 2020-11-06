Roland Martin Tells Ice Cube”BruhYou Got Played” For Working With Donald Trump

Roland Martin Tells Ice Cube”BruhYou Got Heard” For Working With Donald Trump

Entertainer and businessman Ice Cube remains facing backlash since the statement he chose a meeting with all the Donald Trump Administration to drive his Contract With Black America program. However, it had been his latest tweet which catapulted Ice Cube’s title in the trending feeds, even after more.

He composed,

I want to get this right, I expect the president of the United States to consent to place more than half a trillion dollars of funds in the Black Community (with no endorsement) and N*ggas are angry at me? …have a wonderful life.

The N.W.A. rapper also explained for a Twitter consumer he never supported either presidential candidate. )

Although both critics and fans of the celebrity’s activities have voiced their views about Twitter, activist and tv bunch veteran Roland Martin went to a rant by means of a set of tweets directed in the Friday celebrity.

Martin, that criticized rapper Lil Wayne, only telling theJasmineBRAND the Young Money rapper’s approval of Donald Trump has been”Beyond Stupid,” known as Ice Cube, telling him he has played.

He started,

The sole difficulty @icecube is that you simply did not receive Trump to place $500 billion of funds at Black communities. It is a lie. It is 1 LINE about the pay sheet of the so-called Platinum Program. No particulars. NOTHING. Bruh, you have played.

To establish his own factors, Roland Martin said,

Another reason you did not receive a $500 billion dedication @icecube is since the Trump government made NO attempt to perform ANY Black press to talk about the program. Can they attempt to proceed on ANY federal Black radio displays? NO. Black newspapers? NO. Black sites? NO.

Read a number of the additional remarks of individuals inhabiting Ice Cube’s asserts.

As previously mentioned in October,” Katrina Pierson, Trump’s senior adviser, shared with the information of Ice Cube working together with their government on social networking composing:

Shoutout into @icecube due to their willingness to measure and operate with@realDonaldTrump Administration to help build the #PlatinumPlanICYMI: https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf Leaders gont direct, haters gont hate. Thanks for top!

After first backlash,” Ice Cube has denied claims of supporting the president, instead, working together with all those party that could create his Contract With Black America that a feeling of immediacy.

What can you think about Roland Martin’s tweets into Ice Cube? ) Speak with us under.