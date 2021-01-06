Roku Has 51.2 Million Worldwide Accounts

Media player Roku has announced that they have achieved 51.2 million lively global accounts by the end of 2020 – up from 36.9 million in 2019.

Both equally Roku and Amazon are successfully the gatekeepers of streaming to TVs in the U.S. with Amazon reaching 50 million energetic users globally on its Fireplace Tv streaming platform as of previous month.

1 critical change though is achieve. Roku is pretty much totally North The us-primarily based while Amazon’s principal rival outdoors the United States is the Apple Television set box which had bought 53 million models as of final yr.

Roku also claims its preliminary estimated data implies 58.7 billion hrs of articles were streamed on its company in 2020 – a 55% year-around-calendar year surge.

Supply: The Streamable