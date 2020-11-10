Rohit Shetty books whole Mehboob studios for Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh made headlines as soon as they announced they will be collaborating once more for a movie named Cirkus. The duo formerly delivered the hit drama Simmba that scored big in the ticket window.

An account in a major daily has shown the filmmaker has booked the full Mehboob Studios from Bandra to take Cirkus. The comic caper, that comprises Ranveer at a dual function, will have a first schedule at YRF studios that is followed with a very long schedule in Mehboob Studios. Shetty will even do a schedule in Ramoji Rao Studios at Hyderabad, along with Goa, he believes as his lucky charm. A resource also shared information concerning Ranveer’s personality in a meeting with a top everyday,”Ranveer is going to be understood in a dual function for the very first time since he plays with a set of identical twins that have been separated from one another. Each twin also comes with precisely the same toaster, essayed by Varun Sharma. The laugh riot will follow the way the foursome cross trails, resulting in a situation of mistaken identity and confusion. Even though Rohit has remained true to this outline of this source material, he’s released new plot twists and figures. The movie will soon probably be Rohit’s shoot The Comedy of Errors and possess his trademark brand of humor.”