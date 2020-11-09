Rogue One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Chainsmokers’ Matt McGuire play collection of epic covers

Rogue One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Chainsmokers’ Matt McGuire have awakened to execute a collection volatile drum covers.

Sharing the 12-minute megamix movie (November 8), the group battle it out since they cover tunes by Jay-Z, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Paramore, N.E.R.D. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Talking in a post drum-off interview, Dun clarified the way the megmix was. “We believed it’d be cool to get a few old tunes which were uplifting to people in some manner or another — tunes that we have played before, while it’s in our parents’ cellar or inside a loft in a warehouse which we leased out someplace,” he explained. “I believe when I began playing drums was sort of a psychological release through hitting on something it felt really great!”

He continued:”I also recall in middle-school, it had been about when iPods were not out yet — it had been CDs and Walkmans — also I’d classes of friends who had been stone buddies, groups of friends who had been hip-hop buddies, or soda buddies, but I did not understand where I match.

“I’d like to only go to the local record store and locate the most tattooed man I could and I would be like,’Hey, what are you currently really buying this week?’ He’d only give me a small amount of everything, then I shot it across the road to the audio shop, place in my Walkman, then put on the digital drum cans on top of the then blend both.”

View the couple’s drum-off under:

Meanwhile, at what is definitely among the strangest mash-ups in certain moment, a YouTube consumer has blended Taylor Swift’s’Love Story’ together with’Jump match’ — that the lead single from One Pilots’ 2018 record’Trench’.

Though the 2 tracks are not the most evident of pairings, the newest attempt from famous mash-up artist William Maranci works amazingly well, together with Josh Dun’s thunderous drums offering a prosperous comparison to Swift’s vocals.

It marks on the hottest unexpected mash-up out of Maranci, who previously blended Rammstein’s’Du Hast’ with Justin Timberlake’s’My Love’.