Rod Stewart New Year’s Eve attack case unlikely to proceed to trial

An assault case against Rod Stewart above asserts that he rigged a hotel security guard is not likely to head into trial, and US courts have discovered.

The episode happened in the New Year’s Eve past December, together with Stewart charged with battery after allegedly hitting safety guard Jesse Dixon from the torso.

The artist’s son Sean faces exactly the identical fee because of his participation in the confrontation in the Breaker’s Resort at Palm Beach, Florida. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Dixon introduced a civil lawsuit against those in January, but a pre-trial hearing was only taken place via Zoom, was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Neither Stewart or his son had been present.

Rod Stewart (CREDIT: Getty)

Defence lawyer Guy Fronstin, who’s representing both defendants, advised Judge August Bonavita in the hearing he was connected with prosecutors and the situation is very likely to be solved before it reaches the trial period.

“We’ve already been in communication with this country. We’re requesting an additional rollover for pre-trial,” he explained.

“All indications are that this will solve with no trial but there is still some work to be performed .” Another pre-trial hearing is currently scheduled for December 4.

Back in February, footage of this incident emerged that seemed to reveal Stewart performing a Nazi salute and dramatic Dixon.

Before this season, meanwhile, Elton John shared his fallout with Stewart for the very first time at a newly-published chapter out of his own autobiography Me.

John explained:”I definitely did not feel as though I had a lecture about the feral soul of rock and roll from a person who had spent the majority of the past ten years crooning his way during the terrific American cinema and’Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.”