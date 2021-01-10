Rod Stewart music: What do the lyrics in I Never Want to Talk About It suggest? | Music | Entertainment

Sir Rod produced a new edition of the song in 1989 as portion of his Storyteller Anthology, which was then introduced in 1990 and acquired a great deal of notice and airplay in the United states, this means it executed much better in the charts than the very first time.

Subsequent this, Sir Rod reworked the track again for his 2004 tour, through which he sang it as a duet with singer Amy Belle.

The duet features on the live performance DVD of this tour, that means for many this has turn into the most very well-beloved version.

At the time of these tunes staying released, Sir Rod had finished his connection with Dee Harrington and was embarking on a new romance with Bond lady Britt Ekland.

It may perhaps be, although he did not write the lyrics, they were being possibly suitable to his circumstance and spoke to his personal own heartbreak.

Even so, supplied he has by no means spoken about this, it is challenging to know if that is undoubtedly accurate.