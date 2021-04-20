“Robots” S2, “Che,” “Selena” S2 Promos

A trio of key TV promos have been released today.

Netflix has released the NSFW first trailer for the second season of Tim Miller and David Fincher’s anthology series “Love Death + Robots” which is back on May 14th.

Naked Giants, Christmas demons and malfunctioning robots feature in the series which boasts various animation styles. Netflix has also announced the show has scored an early third season renewal.

HBO has dropped the trailer for “That Damn Michael Che,” the “Saturday Night Live” star’s new comedy series in which he shares his unique perspective on controversial topics. The series premieres on May 6th.

Finally, Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for the second part of “Selena: The Series” which tackles Selena Quintanilla’s dominance in Tejano music and her attempt to crossover into English-language pop music – until it all ends in tragedy. This second half of the series airs May 4th.