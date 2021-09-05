Roblox is focusing on voice chat after the acquisition of Guilded chat platform

According to the latest news, Roblox is taking its first step to introduce voice chat by opening up a feature dubbed “Spatial Voice” to select developers in an invitation only beta.

Roblox’s chief product officer Manuel Bronstein said in a blog post, “With Spatial Voice, Roblox creators will begin to test developing experiences where conversations can happen in a realistic way, mirroring how we listen and respond to the world around us each day.” It seems Spatial Voice will attempt to reflect the way voices carry in the real world and require you to be in close proximity to another player to speak to them.

However, adding this voice chat feature raises concerns about how the company will moderate conversations. Roblox is planning to roll out the feature slowly. According to TechCrunch, initially, access will be granted to 5,000 developers above the age of 13.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Bronstein suggested that Roblox may never give access to kids. He said “I think we want to take it slowly and we want to learn as we go through it. We may start, as I mentioned, with the developers. It is likely that right after that, we may go to an audience that is 13 plus and park there for a while until we understand exactly if all the pieces are falling into place before deciding if we ever open it to a younger audience.” Roblox will let users self-report issues for moderation.

In the blog post, Bronstein wrote “Our community will be able to self-regulate and flag a user that is not adhering to community standards, and that user may be removed from an experience or lose speaking privileges.”