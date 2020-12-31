Roblox DOWN: servers reported offline for players “company not accessible” | Gaming | Entertainment

Roblox servers are reportedly down tonight with 1000’s of reports coming in off difficulties enjoying multiplayer online games.

Players are seeing an error message when logging in tonight that confirms “The provider is unavailable”.

There has been no ETA on when Roblox servers will be back on-line, and what brought on the outage in the initial location.

A person message from a Roblox admirer adds: “At to start with I believed it was just Microsoft Edge, but it’s happening to Firefox way too. Edit: It just received mounted. An additional Edit: Hardly ever FREAKING Brain. Alright last edit: It functions now. Edit: Alright, I quit.”

“Very last time Roblox did a major update you could not participate in except if you ended up in a activity, and if you left, you could not go again in. The very same point is happening below, it could be a new update.”

As highlighted higher than, Roblox servers have been coming back again online, only to go offline yet again soon after a couple minutes.

It is unclear how very long Roblox may possibly be down for, but avid gamers will be hoping for an update in the coming hour.

MFL…