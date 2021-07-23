Robin vs Black Maria – Who Will Win?

In One Piece chapter 1020 spoilers, we learned that Robin and Black Maria have been engaged in a fight. Robin and Brook were set up in a fight against Black Maria a few chapters ago. Now Oda is going to explore this battle in the next chapter.

Brook will be fighting the weapon of Black Maria while Robin will directly take on herself. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics of their fight play out. Black Maria being one of the flying six is a formidable opponent. Robin hasn’t had any worthwhile fight after the time skip.

This could be Robin’s moment where she truly establishes herself as a great fighter. Who will win between Robin vs Black Maria? Find out as we explore all possibilities.

Robin vs Black Maria – Who is Stronger?

At this time, it is difficult to predict who has the upper hand. Nico Robin isn’t as great as other combatant Strawhats like Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Jinbe, or Franky. However, she does have her methods and schemes that help her in the battle.

Meanwhile, Black Maria is one of the Tobi Roppo members which directly makes her one of the strongest characters. Let’s discover the powers of these two individuals and see how they fare against each other.

Devil Fruits

Both of them have eaten a devil fruit. Black Maria’s fruit is ancient zone-type spider-spider fruit. Ancient Zones are rare types of devil Fruits. Being a zone, Black Maria directly gets an immense strength. Furthermore, she has the abilities of a spider that allow her to attack her opponents using various characteristics of the insect.

On the other hand, Nico Robin has eaten paramecia-type Flower Flower Fruit. This fruit allows her to create multiple limbs out of nothing. Using these limbs, she can attack anyone within its vicinity. There’s no limit to how she uses it. Robin can make them as big as giants legs or make them as small as a dwarf. She’s capable of doing them all.

If we were to compare them based on a devil fruit, Black Maria has an edge because of her ancient zone type. However, you can never guess who will come out on top because Robin is unpredictable.

Black Maria in Her Devil Fruit Form

Haki

None of these characters have shown the use of any type of Haki so far. However, it is a strong assumption that Black Maria is capable of using it. Flying Six members were handpicked by Kaido and it would make sense if he picked the once that possessed Haki.

Nico Robin while hasn’t shown any instance of Haki usage, might as well have awakened it. It has been a long time since we witnessed her in a serious battle. So it’s the possibility that she may be hiding it. We might as well find if she’s capable in Robin vs Black Maria fight.

Robin vs Black Maria – Who Will Win?

If we gauge the powers of both these individuals from the current condition, Black Maria looks to have the upper hand. She has better devil fruit and is possibly capable of using Haki. However, you can never rule out Robin. She is a survivor of many incidents. She knows how to come out of difficult situations since she has done it so many times in the past. Robin may emerge victorious in her upcoming fight by overcoming one of the flying sex members.

