Robin Jackman: Previous England and Surrey bowler and cricket commentator dies aged 75

ormer England and Surrey bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75.

Jackman featured in 4 Check matches for England between 1981-82 – making his Take a look at bow at the age of 35 – and also played a overall of 15 one particular-working day internationals following creating his ODI debut versus India in 1974.

At club stage, he produced 599 very first-class and List A appearances for Surrey across a 16-year spell starting in 1966, taking 1,605 wickets.

Jackman was section of the Surrey side that gained the County Championship in 1971, even though he afterwards represented and coached Western Province in Cape City and Rhodesia.

Just after his participating in times arrived to an end, the South Africa-dependent Jackman appreciated a profitable commentary profession.

He was identified with cancer in 2012.

The announcement of Jackman’s demise arrives just hrs after that of previous Surrey group-mate and England legend John Edrich, who died at his residence in Scotland at the age of 83.

“We are saddened to discover about the demise of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75,” the ICC explained in a statement.

“The ideas of the cricketing earth go out to his family and buddies all through this challenging time.”

Surrey shared the pursuing condolences though also retweeting a previous video clip job interview with Jackman in which he recounted his prolonged vocation at the club: “Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club is saddened to learn of the dying of our former bowler Robin Jackman.