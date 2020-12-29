Roberts Co-Develops “Star Wars: The Acolyte”

Rayne Roberts has been disclosed to be co-acquiring the earlier announced “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Tv set collection for Disney+ and Lucasfilm. Roberts joins Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll,” “Terriers,” “Bachelorette”) as showrunner and executive producer.

Whilst Headland has no prior “Star Wars” expertise, Roberts has a ton in her submit as Vice President of Movie Growth at Lucasfilm. She has been essential to the improvement and creation levels of all the Disney-era “Star Wars” movies and the “Rebels” animated sequence.

“The Acolyte” is explained as a female-centric secret-thriller sequence established at the tail-conclude of The Higher Republic period – around a century before the functions of the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. It’s a galaxy of shadowy strategies and emerging dim facet powers.

Eleven new “Star Wars” are on the way for Disney+ about the next couple decades with ‘Acolyte’ a person of the most anticipated many thanks to it staying just one of the number of set in a total new period and could acquire some threats with the product.

Supply: The Playlist