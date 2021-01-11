Robbie Williams teases “huge ideas” for new duet with Kylie Minogue

Robbie Williams has teased a new duet with Kylie Minogue.

The pair beforehand joined forces on 2000’s ‘Kids’, which became an enduring strike for both of those artists even with narrowly lacking out on the quantity one place in British isles chart to U2‘s ‘Beautiful Day’.

Now, Robbie has revealed that he and the Australian icon have “big plans” for the track’s adhere to-up.

“I have a tune with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have massive programs for it if she is up for it. I have large strategies,” he advised the Every day Star.

An insider additional: “Kylie and Robbie have recorded a new track collectively. It’s their 1st collab since ‘Kids’ in 2000 and Robbie is eager to make it a single. Thanks to Covid there are no concrete options for the launch.

“It won’t be a mini drop like Kylie not long ago did with her Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ with Dua Lipa.”

It will come immediately after Robbie unveiled his next album will have a “disco feel” immediately after trying to get inspiration from Kylie’s 2001 monitor ‘Your Disco Requirements You’, which he co-wrote.

He reported: “I’ve bought to say, as I look down the record of my new tracks from my new album, that I really don’t know when it’s coming out. It’s received a very disco experience to it.”

In completely stranger information, Robbie also lately admitted he approximately died from mercury poisoning right after taking in also much fish just about every night time.

The singer has resorted to a vegan eating plan given that a plan blood check in 2017 revealed dangerously higher degrees of mercury in his method, this means he could have “dropped dead”.

Williams recently announced that he’s forming a new band – but it won’t include any of his former Take That bandmates.

Teaming up with a pair of Australian songwriters, Williams stated the nonetheless-to-be-named team have already labored on a number of tunes that they program on releasing sometime quickly.