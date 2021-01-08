Robbie Lawlor murder: Evidence against accused ‘circumstantial’, court instructed

The scenario presented from one particular of the guys accused of murdering Irish gangland boss Robbie Lawlor was “a masterpiece of vagueness”, a court docket was advised on Friday.

ounsel for Adrian Holland, 37, claimed the charge depends completely on complex, circumstantial CCTV proof, quantity plate registrations and cell mobile phone investigation.

Lawlor was gunned down in broad daylight outside Holland’s residence at Etna Generate in Ardyone, north Belfast on April 4 very last year.

Prosecutors assert the 36-year-old underworld determine experienced moved north since he feared he was likely to be attacked in a lethal feud.

But his assassination experienced now been commissioned a few weeks previously at a conference in a Sligo resort attended by an international medication supplier, it has been alleged.

Neither Holland nor 45-calendar year-aged co-defendant Patrick Teer, of Thornberry Hill in Belfast, are accused of currently being the gunman.

Rather, they were billed as part of a joint company to murder, primarily based on their alleged involvement in occasions bordering the capturing.

In accordance to law enforcement Lawlor went to Etna Drive in a pre-arranged appointment to acquire cash.

A gunman emerged from the assets and opened fire, hitting him in the head and entire body. He died at the scene.

The attack is considered to have been element of an ongoing prescription drugs dispute which claimed a few life in the previous year.

At first from Dublin, Lawlor was greatly included in a bitter feud in between rival Drogheda-based mostly factions.

He experienced been connected to the abduction and killing of 17-calendar year-aged Keane Mulready-Woods in January this yr.

With each of the gentlemen charged with his murder nevertheless in custody, counsel for Holland challenged the case advanced in opposition to his shopper at a previous listening to.

Joe Brolly explained to Belfast Magistrates’ Courtroom: “The outline of the facts by the prosecution was a masterpiece of vagueness.”

Confirming Holland intends to use for bail upcoming thirty day period, the barrister asked for law enforcement job interview tapes and CCTV from a Tesco keep in Crumlin, Co Antrim where by Lawlor allegedly fulfilled a suspects on the working day right before his murder.

Footage from a hotel in Sligo in which police claim a conference was held to fee the assassination must also be disclosed, it was contended.

Mr Brolly extra: “The evidence against this accused is the coincidence of ANPR (Automatic Quantity Plate Recognition), CCTV footage, and mobile web site assessment of a cellular cellular phone not recovered which the prosecution say is attributable to this accused.”

Crown law firm Natalie Pinkerton responded that proof is not ready to be disclosed at this phase, but additional that she would acquire recommendations on the materials sought.

Adjourning the scenario for 4 months, District Judge George Conner informed defence reps: “I recommend you put in writing the matters you are specifically inquiring for.

“I hope the prosecution to take a look at people issues and to release any documents that can be introduced at this stage.”

Belfast Telegraph