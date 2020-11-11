Entertainment

November 11, 2020
Rob Kardashian’s Sweet Tribute to Dream on Her 4th Birthday

Dream Kardashian is 4 years old!

Her dad Rob Kardashian posted a series of adorable photos and a tribute to his little girl on her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life 🙂 Daddy Loves You 💙💙”

In another caption, Rob wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️”

The precious pics include Dream smiling in a pool, the toddler wearing a unicorn headband, and one in tiger face paint.

Back in September, he also shared this father-daughter throwback for National Daughters Day.

Rob and ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna welcomed Dream in 2016.

