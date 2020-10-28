Rob Kardashian Denied Ask For Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against Kardashian Family For Dismissed

Black Chyna only acquired a win in court from the Kardashian household.

As previously mentioned, Blac Chyna sued Rob Kardashian, his sister Kim Kardashian along with their mom Kris Jenner, respectively asserting that the trio was responsible for getting their series’Rob & Chyna’ canceled after the couple split.

Rob Kardashian was trying to have Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the household dropped.

However on Tuesday (Oct. 28) a judge refused the petition. Blac Chyna’s latest attorney states,

“Chyna is outside ecstatic that she’ll get her day in court”

The judge states there is”considerable proof filed by Chyna, such as unaired Season 2’Rob & Chyna’ footage along with internal company records from NBCUniversal along with Bunim Murray Productions,” that affected her judgment.

Blac Chyna has claimed that NBCUniversal disregarded her faith and is a firm with systemic racism, including that she’d have gotten better remedy had been white.

However, the Kardashian household says it was because of the controlling order that Blac Chyna needed on Rob Kardashian.

She registered a domestic violence restraining order against Rob once he submitted naked photographs of her social networking. In accordance with this Kardashians, the arrangement made it logistically not possible for them to be filmed.

The article allegedly violated California’s revenge-porn regulation, which generally ends in a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to 6 weeks in prison.