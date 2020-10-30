News

Rivers’ 164 total yards, 3 TDs direct Fresno St from Colorado St

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read

FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener establish career highs with 311 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, Ronnie Rivers tied his career best with three scores, along with Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points at an 38-17 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night.

Rivers transported it 23 occasions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns and he grabbed five moves 69 yards and a rating for Fresno State (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West). Rivers, who’s graduated 10 directly matches, broke two tackles and raced down the sideline to get 32-yard touchdown, and he also included a 1-yard score because of his 31st career rushing TD.

Haener has been 14-of-17 passing for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first halfof Jordan Mims came from the backfield and went untouched for a 15-lawn receiving touchdown to expand Fresno State’s lead to 24-10 before halftime.

Todd Centeio completed only 10 of all 23 moves for 141 yards for Colorado State (0-1). He transported it 12 days for 89 yards) Trey McBride grabbed eight passes 130 yards and a TD.

Breaking NEWS  S. Korea’s Moon apologizes over handling of killing by North

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment