FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener establish career highs with 311 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, Ronnie Rivers tied his career best with three scores, along with Fresno State scored 31 unanswered points at an 38-17 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night.

Rivers transported it 23 occasions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns and he grabbed five moves 69 yards and a rating for Fresno State (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West). Rivers, who’s graduated 10 directly matches, broke two tackles and raced down the sideline to get 32-yard touchdown, and he also included a 1-yard score because of his 31st career rushing TD.

Haener has been 14-of-17 passing for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first halfof Jordan Mims came from the backfield and went untouched for a 15-lawn receiving touchdown to expand Fresno State’s lead to 24-10 before halftime.

Todd Centeio completed only 10 of all 23 moves for 141 yards for Colorado State (0-1). He transported it 12 days for 89 yards) Trey McBride grabbed eight passes 130 yards and a TD.