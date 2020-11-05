Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, News, Storylines

It’s like the guys at Netflix always know when we need cheering up. On the first day of lockdown 2.0, the streaming giant has finally announced a release date for season five of Riverdale and – we hope you’re sitting down for this one – it’s coming sooner than you think.

Filming was halted back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic and fans of the show have been waiting for news on when filming will resume for months. While we don’t know too much about the storylines set to come in the next season, there will be some picking up to do from season 4 which was cut short due to the pandemic. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed however that we’ll be seeing the much-anticipated prom episode in which the gang will graduate from Riverdale High. That is going to be one seriously epic prom.

GLAMOUR fave Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper, also revealed a spoiler while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “We’re actually doing a seven-year time jump into the future so we’re not going to be teenagers anymore. I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be really nice to play an adult… We’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

To make up for the shortening of season 4, season 5 will also be longer than normal. Woo!

There’s no trailer for the upcoming season yet but we expect it to drop soon, as season 5 of Riverdale will be released on Netflix on 21st January, which really isn’t that far away. We can’t wait!

