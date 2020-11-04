Ritchie Torres & Mondaire Jones Become Two Openly Gay Black Guys enhancement to Congress

Election Day exude some historical wins such as representation.

Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones became the first openly gay Black men chosen to Congress on Tuesday night (November 3).

Ritchie Torres, 32, may represent New York’s 15th District, although Mondaire Jones, 33, will represent New York’s 17th District in January.

“It’s the honour of a life to be a symbol of a borough full of essential employees who risked their own lives to this New York City can reside. My assurance to the subject is straightforward: I shall fight for you. The Bronx is my own house, it really is exactly what made me who I am, and it’s what I’ll fight for in Congress,” stated Ritchie at a statement.

As a councilmember, his successes include”laws protecting the City’s affordable housing inventory; enhancing mental health funds to the LGBT community; handling the town’s opioid outbreak; and also reforming the NYPD’s daily connections with New Yorkers.”

Mondaire Jones formerly served beneath the Obama government from the Office of Legal Policy in the Department of Justice.

“I am pleased to be providing that sort of representation for many young people and elderly people throughout my area and all across this nation who’ve achieved to me and explained,’I am so motivated by what you are doing. You give me confidence and that I could be my true self in a universe full of so much pleasure,’ and it is actually an honour to be in a position to accomplish this,” he explained CBS.

