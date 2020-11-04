Ritchie Torres Makes History Since First Openly Gay, Afro-Latino Member Of Congress

New York City Councilmember Ritchie Torres Created history Tuesday (November 3) night by winning his race to become the first openly Homosexual, Afro-Latino Individual elected to Congress. At a heavily Democratic district, Torres pitted against 12 applicants from the Democratic primary. On election night, the New York Times estimated Torres because the winner on Republican Patrick Delices with a broad margin.

The congressman-elect in the South Bronx stated,”It’s the honour of a life to symbolize a borough full of essential employees who risked their own lives to ensure New York City will reside. My assurance to the subject is straightforward: I shall fight for you. The Bronx is my own house, it is exactly what made me who I am, and it’s what I’ll fight for in Congress.”

Torres stated He’d combine the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), according to The Hill. RELATED: South Carolina Senate: Jaime Harrison Defeated From Lindsey Graham “His success would be a testament to the Hispanic Caucus’ dedication to enlarging our Caucus with varied voices by investing in applicants such as Ritchie Torres, who’s shortly to be the very first publicly LGBTQ+ Afro- Latino Member of Congress,” U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas, a California Democrat, said. Breaking NEWS Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her | National