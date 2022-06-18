Rita Wilson Net Worth: Income of This Famous Celebrity This Year!

Rita Wilson, the actress, and singer who is married to Tom Hanks made news earlier today after being assaulted by an irate fan in New York City.

Her husband rushed to her aid, yelling to the throngs, “My wife?” Before getting inside a blacked-out automobile, I yelled, “Back the f**k up!”

Rita was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, although the couple has been married for 32 years and has weathered numerous obstacles throughout their long partnership.

She has built a name for herself in Hollywood and has starred in major motion pictures since the early 1990s. So here’s what we know about the American superstar…

Rita Wilson was born Margarita Ibrahimoff in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 1956. She grew raised with a Greek mother, Dorothea, a Bulgarian father, Hassan, and two siblings, Lily and Chris, in a Greek Orthodox family. Hassan immigrated to the United States in 1949 and took the surname Wilson in 1960. Rita went to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and Hollywood High School.

Rita Wilson’s Net Worth Is Estimated to Be in The Millions of Dollars.

Rita Wilson has a net worth of $100 million USD. She is an American-Greek actress, producer, and singer. It’s worth noting that Rita’s net worth is mingled with that of her husband, Tom Hanks. The couple has a net worth of $400 million as a couple. Wilson’s professional acting career began with a guest-starring appearance on “The Brady Bunch” in the early 1970s, and she went on to have a regular career in cinema and television. “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (1990), “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993), “Now and Then” (1995), “That Thing You Do!” (1996), “Runaway Bride” (1999), and the HBO series “Girls” (2013–2017) are just a few of her credits. Rita produced “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (2002), which went on to become one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time, and she also produced “Connie and Carla” (2004) and “Mamma Mia!” (2008). She has also recorded four studio albums and had her Broadway debut in 2006 in “Chicago.”

Career

Rita Wilson’s acting career began with a guest appearance on The Brady Bunch in the 1972 episode “Greg’s Triangle,” in which she played Pat Conway, one of the candidates competing for the position of a head cheerleader against Marcia. She also featured as Nurse Lacey on MAS*H in 1982, as well as on the sitcoms Three’s Company and Bosom Buddies, both starring her future husband Tom Hanks, and as Hester Rose Crane, Frasier Crane’s deceased mother on Frasier.

Volunteers, Barbarians at the Gate, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Mixed Nuts, Sleepless in Seattle, Now and Then, That Thing You Do!, Jingle All the Way, Runaway Bride, Invisible Child, The Story of Us, Raise Your Voice, It’s Complicated, and Larry Crowne is just a few of Wilson’s films. In the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon, she played Susan Borman, the wife of astronaut Frank Borman. Rita Wilson has recurrent parts on The Good Wife and Girls, as well as guest appearances on Frasier, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Body of Proof.

She was essential in securing a film deal for actress-playwright Nia Vardalos’ My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which went on to become the highest-grossing independent film of all time and for which she also acted as a producer. While working on the film, Wilson staged two stage versions of the play. Wilson co-produced and had a supporting role in the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, which was published in 2016.

Philanthropy:

For more than 20 years, Wilson and Hanks have served as honorary co-chairs of the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. The pair also donates to the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles and hosts an annual Simply Shakespeare event to generate money for the center’s impoverished youth initiatives. Rita and Tom received the USC Shoah Foundation’s Ambassadors For Humanity award in 2018 for their support of humanitarian causes and veterans, and they were granted honorary naturalization in Greece in 2019 for their contributions to the Mati fire victims. Wilson rapped on a remix of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” to benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in April 2020.

Private Life:

Rita married Tom Hanks on April 30, 1988, and the couple had two sons, Chester (aka “Chet”) and Truman, on August 4, 1990, and December 26, 1995, respectively. Wilson is also the stepmother of Tom’s children from his marriage to Samantha Lewes, Colin, and Elizabeth. Rita initially met Tom when she appeared as a guest star on “Bosom Buddies” in 1981, but they didn’t start dating until 1985’s “Volunteers.” Rita had a double mastectomy in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and Wilson and Hanks were diagnosed with Coronavirus in March 2020 when Tom was filming in Australia. The couple was treated at Gold Coast University Hospital and flew back to the United States at the end of the month.

