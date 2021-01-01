Rita Ora ‘hoping and praying’ she can keep on being Masked Singer champion

Rita Ora is ‘hoping and praying’ she can continue being Masked Singer winner, having the right way determined the first winner of the show in 2020.

The singer the right way guessed that United kingdom sequence winner, Queen Bee, was Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts again in February.

Now, Rita wants to defend her title.

‘They’re really really hard,’ Rita mentioned about striving to recognize this year’s contestants.

‘I did appear in confident and now I’m kind of like “not that easy” but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can once more leave with the title of the winner. Let us see.’

Masked singers Bush Newborn, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob will be getting to the phase this weekend, with the panel attempting to guess their identities.

To perspective this video be sure to enable JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a world-wide-web

browser that

supports HTML5

online video

This yr, it is Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and newcomer Mo Gilligan judging alongside Rita on the panel.

Very last week Sophie Ellis-Bextor was the initial singer to be unmasked as she was uncovered to be Alien

Rita might be praying for a gain, but Jonathan is assured his guessing abilities will assist him arrive out on top.

Jonathan said: ‘I’m however confident. I believe my guesses are the closest to getting location on from any one on the panel. I think I’m heading to nail it tonight. I’m on leading of the earth and I’m going to get.’

Mo admitted that Jonathan was the choose to observe out for, stating: ‘Jonathan – he’s on an additional amount. He’s participating in the Masked Singer 2..’

We’ll have to wait around and see which judge comes out on top, as the search for the Masked Singer champion proceeds.

The Masked Singer proceeds on ITV at 7pm on Saturday January 2.

Further reporting by PA

Acquired a tale?

If you’ve acquired a movie star story, online video or pics get in contact with the Metro.co.british isles enjoyment workforce by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Post Things webpage – we’d love to hear from you.

Additional : Sophie Ellis-Bextor ‘rumbled very quickly’ by judges on The Masked Singer despite shifting her voice

More : The Masked Dancer: Disco Ball unveiled as hip hop legend Ice-T