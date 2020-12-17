Rio Tinto appoints FD Jakob Stausholm as chief govt soon after outrage in excess of destruction of sacred Aboriginal web page

io Tinto currently introduced it was endorsing an internal applicant to turn into main executive just after the mining giant’s Jean Sebastien Jacques stop subsequent outrage above its final decision to blow up historical and sacred Aboriginal rock shelters.

The organization has named finance director Jakob Stausholm as CEO, probably upsetting some who had referred to as for a full overhaul of the business adhering to the debacle.

Entrance runners from exterior the firm had included former BP finance director Brian Gilvary and Anglo American finance director Stephen Pearce.

However, in Stausholm, it has opted for an insider who was existing at the enterprise when the conclusion that activated outrage all over the entire world was designed.