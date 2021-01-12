Rio Ferdinand tends to make Declan Rice transfer prediction amid Chelsea and Gentleman Utd fascination

Rio Ferdinand believes Declan Rice would pick to join Chelsea ‘if he experienced his wish’ following summer season despite rumours Manchester United are also firmly in the race to indication the West Ham star.

Rice was allow go by Chelsea at the age of 14 and has long gone on to turn out to be an integral player for the Hammers, producing 129 appearances considering the fact that his very first-crew breakthrough again in 2015 and earning 13 caps with the England senior facet.

Chelsea’s transfer to provide Rice back to the club has been collecting tempo in current months and reports this 7 days advise the 21-calendar year-old would favour a return to Stamford Bridge – where he would be reunited with finest buddy Mason Mount – more than a switch to Old Trafford.

Addressing the the latest speculation on his 5 YouTube channel, Ferdinand admitted he could envisage the young England midfielder wearing the blue of Chelsea in the not-much too-distant foreseeable future.

But the legendary ex-United and West Ham centre-back is self-confident Rice will keep on being loyal to his current club for the time becoming and see out the relaxation of the 2020/21 campaign at the London Stadium.

‘I really do not assume he goes this window, I consider he stays there for the remainder of the period. I do not imagine he’s the variety of child who is going to push to leave correct now,’ Ferdinand said.

‘If it takes place, it will be in between the golf equipment. I do not believe he’s going to be the man or woman that instigates it.

‘I imagine he’s rather a laid-back again kid in that sense but he’s a pushed kid. He’s anyone who wishes to accomplish, far better himself and make improvements to.

‘He’s like a sponge, he asks inquiries when you discuss to him: “What was it like in your time?”

‘He reminds me of myself in that respect. He asks issues like, “What was he like, schooling with him?”, and he would like to know almost everything since he desires to superior himself and you simply cannot fault a kid like that.

‘Good luck to him. I consider it is unavoidable he will go but I consider – if I’m remaining real looking – he will go in the summertime and I feel it would be to Chelsea if he experienced his want.’

In accordance to Ferdinand, West Ham may possibly have to think about a fee of all around £50million for their prized possession provided the fiscal repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the transfer sector.

‘I consider West Ham would be seeking to get as significantly as they can,’ he additional.

‘I assume with the Covid-19 circumstance, the price tag has to be altered once again.

‘West Ham would be looking for £70m in addition without having Covid but with Covid it will be all-around £50m or a bit decrease than that maybe.’

