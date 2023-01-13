Riley Keough: How Rich Is the Actress, Who Comes from A Wealthy Family? 

American actress Riley Keough is well-known and accomplished. She has produced great work throughout her career and won widespread praise. As the daughter of the well-known performer Lisa Marie Presley, Keough is also notable for her family heritage. The fact that she is the iconic musician Elvis Presley’s granddaughter provides sufficient information about her ancestry.

Early Life

Danielle Riley Keough was born on May 29, 1989, in Santa Monica, California. This is where Riley Keough grew up. Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, is her mother. Her father, musician Danny Keough, is her father. Riley grew up with a younger brother named Benjamin. In 1994, Riley’s parents got a divorce. Lisa Marie was briefly married to Michael Jackson (1994–1996) and Nicolas Cage after the divorce (2002-2004). Riley lived mostly with her father in Los Angeles and Hawaii, but she also spent time at Graceland in Memphis and at her mother’s home in Los Angeles. Keough was homeschooled because she went back and forth between her parent’s homes a lot. Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael Lockwood gave Riley two half-sisters, twins Finley and Harper.

Riley Keough’s Net Worth

Riley Keough is a fantastic actress and a very well-known person in the United States. In her career, which began in 2004, she has had a lot of success. As a model, Keough became well-known, and she worked for some of the biggest brands and magazines. She became known worldwide, and her work was well received. In 2010, she got her start on the big screen. Later, she did a lot of TV shows as well. Keough has also made a pretty good amount of money. At the moment, she is worth $25 million.

Name Danielle Riley Keough Net Worth (2022) $25 Million Profession Actress Monthly Income And Salary $0.1 million + Yearly Income And Salary $2 million+

Career and Honors of Riley Keogh

In 2004, Riley Keough began her career as a model and actress. She first appeared in the Dolce & Gabbana ready-to-wear collection for the fall/winter 2004 season. She later worked for Christian Dior, a ready-to-wear line, in 2005, which catapulted her to fame. She was also highlighted in American Vogue magazine. Later, she appeared in other publications, including L’ Officiel, Jalouse, Korean Vogue, and Japanese Elle.

She made her acting debut in 2009 when she was cast in the film The Runaways. Her first film, released in 2010, was in this one. She went on to work on some of the most amazing films, such as The Good Doctor, Jack & Diane, Kiss of the Damned, Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, The Discovery, Welcome to the Stranger (also serving as producer), etc.

She appeared in the 2016 television program The Girlfriend Experience, in which she portrayed the main character. Later, she portrayed the lead characters in shows like Daisy Jones & the Six and The Terminal List. Keough has received other honors as well, including Gracie Prizes and Cannes Film Festival awards.

Assets of Riley Keough

Home: Riley Keough is a very famous person in the United States. She has spent most of her life in the entertainment business. She lives in Los Angeles right now and sometimes goes to Hawaii as well. In both places, she owns a very nice house.

Riley Keough hasn’t said much about her car collection, but she is often seen driving very expensive and luxurious cars. She owns a Mercedes, an Audi Q5, a Cadillac, and so on.

Family

Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley raised Riley Keough. Riley Keough’s father is a musician and his name is Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley is Riley Keough’s mother, and she is a singer and songwriter. But when Riley was only 6, the couple split up. They got married in 1988 and then split up in 1994. Danny is a musician who lives in Chicago. Riley often posts pictures of her and her father on Instagram. She loves and cares for him very much.

She also has a brother. Benjamin Storm Keough is the name of her brother, who killed himself in July 2020. Lisa Marie Presley was born in the United States. She is the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She and Riley are very close, and she has always given Riley a warm home and a life fit for a queen.

Lisa married Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, just 20 days after her divorce from Danny was finalized in 1994. So, Michael Jackson was technically Riley’s stepfather until the couple split up in 1996. Riley has said many times that she was close to her ex-stepfather. She was just a child when she met the famous singer who had been her mother’s husband for two years.

Her mother was also engaged to musician John Oszajca from 1999 to 2000, but they broke up later. Lisa was also married to actor Nicholas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Conclusion

Riley Keough is an amazing actress in the United States. She has done amazing work in a lot of movies and TV shows which is able to get her an impressive net worth of $25 million. Keough comes from a great family, which helped her when she was young. Unlike her parents, who were all musicians and singers, Keough became an actress and model. In her early years, she did very well as a model. She is doing very well as an actress right now. She has a lot of followers on social media, which she loves.