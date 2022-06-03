Rihanna Net Worth: Early Life, Personal Life, Career, and Many More Updates You Need to Know!

Rihanna also started a line of lingerie called Savage x Fenty. Like the message behind her makeup line, Savage x Fenty tries to offer sizes for all body types and “make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in.”

In May 2018, Savage x Fenty came out. Forbes says that Rihanna owns 30 percent of the company and that the value of the line was $1 billion in February 2021.

Rihanna said on Twitter in January 2022 that Savage x Fenty would be sold in stores all over the United States instead of just online. Her tweet said that new locations would be opening in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Rihanna also started a high-end clothing line called Fenty, but the business shut down in February of 2021, just a few months after it began.

Early Years

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, on February 20, 1988. She is of Irish, Afro-Barbadian, and Afro-Guyanese background. She had a rough childhood because her father was an alcoholic and used crack cocaine. She found comfort in music. Evan Rogers, an American record producer, found her in Barbados. He brought her to the U.S., where she recorded demos and was signed to Syndicated Rhythm Productions, which Rogers ran with Carl Sturken.

Trying to Get Into Acting and Tv

Rihanna’s first movie role was in “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” which came out in August 2006. She played herself in a small part. In 2012, her TV show “Styled to Rock” made its debut in the UK. In 2013, the show made its debut in the US. “Battleship” (2012), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), “Ocean’s 8” (2018), and “Guava Island” are some of the other movies she has been in (2019). She also did the voice of Tip in the 2015 animated movie “Home,” for which she also made a concept album of music.

How Much Money Does Rihanna Have?

Rihanna is a singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman who was born in Barbados. Rihanna’s net worth as of August 2021 is $1.7 billion. That makes her the world’s wealthiest female musician. Rihanna is one of the best-known and best-selling musicians in the world right now. A big part of her wealth comes from the value of her Fenty Beauty Line, which is made in partnership with LVMH, a company that makes high-end goods. The brand brings in more than $100 million a year. Rihanna is said to own half of the partnership, and the value of the brand is between $2 and $3 billion. She also owns 30 percent of Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand that is worth about $1 billion right now.

Rihanna makes between $40 and $80 million a year from her growing empire. For example, she made $65 million between June 2018 and June 2019. She made $45 million between June 2019 and June 2020.

Personal Life

Rihanna has been in a few high-profile relationships, like on and off with rapper Drake from 2009 to 2016 and with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel (2017 to January 2020). But her relationship with rapper Chris Brown may have been her most well-known. In 2009, it was said that her then-boyfriend Brown had hurt her physically. After that, photos of Rihanna’s face that got out showed that the injuries were real. Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats. He took a plea deal and was given community service and five years of counseling. In 2013, Rihanna and Brown got back together for a few months.

Businesses that Rihanna Has Started

Rihanna has turned her fame into a number of successful businesses and projects. In 2015, she agreed to promote Samsung’s Galaxy line of products for $25 million. She has also worked with Secret Body Spray, MAC Cosmetics, Budweiser, Armani, Dior, Cover Girl, Gucci, Clinique, and River Island.

In 2014, she became the creative director of the sportswear brand Puma. She is in charge of the women’s line and has worked with other designers to make clothing and shoes that have sold out. She is also a co-owner of the music streaming service Tidal with Jay-Z, Madonna, and Kanye West, among others.

In September 2017, Rihanna and LVMH luxury goods maker Kendo Brands worked together to launch a line of makeup called Fenty Beauty.

Real Estate

Rihanna reportedly paid $50,000 a month to rent a penthouse in Manhattan, New York, from 2013 to 2017. She then moved to England, where she rented a house in West London for $20,000 per month.

In October 2014, Rihanna paid $5,545,000 for a condo in the LA neighborhood of Century City.

She got a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2017. About a year after she bought the house, someone broke in and scared her. After six months, she put the house on the market for $7.5 million. As of this writing, she hasn’t found a buyer and is renting the house out for $35,000 per month.

She is also said to own a property in Barbados worth a lot of money.

Rihanna bought a home in Beverly Hills for $13.8 million in March 2021.