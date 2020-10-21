Rihanna Benefits 20Pounds… And ALL The Weight Is In Her HIPS!! (Pics)

Pop Lady Rihanna set on approximately 20 pounds throughout the COVID quarantine, MTO News has heard. But unlike the added pounds she is put on before, this fresh weight seems be”great” weight.

If Rihanna increases weight, the additional pounds is generally been in her stomach region. Not appealing . And while Rihanna is still a knock out from the head, her COVID tummy weight gain had induced many to believe that she was anticipating. Appearance:

However, Rihanna gets lost her stomach and her fresh weight gain seems to be completely in her lower torso, specifically her buttocks, thighs, and buttocks.

The lovely Rihanna was seen out yesterdayas she went searching. She wore tight trousers to conceal her new framework – but her buttocks were VERY noticeable.

PICTURE WHICH SHOWS JUST HOW WIDE RIHANNA’S HIPS ARE NOW

RIHANNA’S LOWER HALF IS DEFINITELY BIGGER

SHE EVEN LOOK SLIKE SHE MIGHT HAVE A BUTT NOW TOO

To observe the entire news post along with all the pictures of Rihanna – click

Rihanna is presently trending on Twitter that afternoon.