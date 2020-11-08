Rihanna Appears Chic in All Dark whilst obtaining a dinner in Santa Monica

Rihanna is looking fashionable as always.

The 32-year-old Anti celebrity was seen making a departure following a fast supper on Saturday night (November 7) at Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Rihanna

Rih appeared smart in an all-black outfit with latex trousers along with a trench coat because she headed out to the day.

She may have something enormous coming to get its Navy: an alleged audio movie. She had been spotted in a fur jacket whilst coming in the NoMad Hotel in downtown Los Angeles in late October. She reportedly spent 11 hours set.

When Rihanna had been observed once more in the resort, a signal outside the front entrance may be seen showing the”group rules” to get COVID-19 security. The signal doesn’t seem to be a normal one for your site as it mentions security rules to get a manufacturing website. We can not wait for anything she is working !

Check out more pictures from the alleged haul.