Right-Wing Politician Caught Posing As A Gay Black Trump Supporter On Twitter – & Things Only Get WEIRDER!

Yet another white Donald Trump supporter has seemingly been caught posing as a pro-MAGA minority!

Former Pennsylvania commissioner Dean Browning perplexed Twitter on Tuesday when he replied to his own tweet — and this time claimed to be a gay Black Trump supporter! LOLz!

Even stranger, what appeared to be Browning’s attempt at a cover up unearthed a rabbit hole involving other internet aliases and, in a bizarre twist, Patti LaBelle’s son.

It all began when Browning, a white man who describes himself as a “proud pro-life & pro-2A Christian conservative” on his Twitter bio, echoed the sentiments of many upset Trump supporters following the election, tweeting on November 8:

“What Trump built in 4 years, [Joe] Biden will destroy in 4 months”

Days later, another user responded that it was actually Barack Obama who built what POOTUS takes credit for, prompting Browning to clap back with a reply for the ages, writing:

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected — which I never do when democrats are involved.”

Naturally, users pointed out that Browning did not at all match this description, and many accused him of what has become known as “sock puppeting” online.

That’s when someone creates a second “burner” Twitter account of a fake person who can agree with everything they say. Obviously the benefit for unscrupulous GOP pundits is they can create a false sense of support from the people they’re looking to oppress.

Dean Browning, former Lehigh County comissioner who seems to have forgotten to log into his burner account, was about 2,500 votes away from being the GOP’s nominee in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional district this year. pic.twitter.com/ftiY68wae6

— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 10, 2020

Browning is now being (pretty credibly) accused of being the owner of a fake burner account — one that purported to be of a gay Black Trump devotee — that he forgot to log into before posting that particular reply. (He would be far from the first fake account posing as a Black Trump voter.)

Browning’s response to the call-outs was equally eyebrow-raising. He actually claimed that his questionable tweet was him “quoting a message” he received from one of his followers. He claimed:

“Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private.”

With no context? And no quote marks? At this time of year? In this part of the country?

Naturally, few were buying it.

Immediately, Twitter sleuths flocked to Browning’s account to sniff out other suspicious activity — and Washington Post journalist Phillip Bump quickly found what seemed to be receipts: a seemingly fake account who goes by Dan Purdy.

Sharing screenshots of Purdy’s frequent replies to Browning, Bump wrote:

“You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? ‘Dan Purdy,’ a gay black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October.”

The plot thickens!

The since-suspended @DanPurdy322 account uses an avatar of a cartoon of a Black man wearing a beanie and has a Trump 2020 logo as its header. But, as Twitter detectives discovered, it also has a history of posting disturbingly racist and sexist remarks, like:

“Black ppl can’t count”

“black women will be the death of America”

incredible stuff happening here pic.twitter.com/Fvrmoq5kTk

— jordan (@JordanUhl) November 10, 2020

Ick!

Many thought the story would end there, but the coverup became wilder than the crime!

The Dan Purdy account posted a video in which a Black man claims to be Purdy and defends Browning. He told social media users:

“I sent that message to Dean, Dean accidentally posted it somehow, that’s the end of the story. No, he’s not a sock puppet. No, I’m not a bot.”

But still, few were buying it. Users replied to the video asking “Purdy” how much he was being paid, and if he was an actor.

Using an actor? That would be idiotic, right? Despite what the worst right wingers are pushing about “crisis actors” that would be an impossible hoax to keep going. Someone would surely recognize them!

And that’s exactly what happened here. Only the fake Dan Purdy wasn’t an actor. He’s Patti LaBelle’s nephew, whom she adopted as her son!

Last video of Patti LaBelle’s nephew/son/Dean Browning/ Dan Purdy before they got suspended. What. Is. Happening. pic.twitter.com/isgYllgLIE

— Héctor E. Alcalá (@Hector_E_Alcala) November 10, 2020

Many quickly pointed out the similarities between the avatars and the faces of the man in the video and William “Byl” Holte, the adopted son and nephew of the iconic Lady Marmalade singer.

BRUHHHH pic.twitter.com/fBiEY9TlSq

— donald w. obama (@chribbyy) November 10, 2020

Wait… what!?

For his part, Holte, a self-described “anti-feminist TV critic,” has indeed penned quite a few articles on Medium complaining about feminism and anti-racism in the media. He has a separate Twitter account linked to his blog, but that account has been suspended as well.

Is Holte the real Dan Purdy? Highly unlikely — otherwise why would Browning have tweeted something so clearly meant for that identity? No, it seems as though Holte was simply willing to jump on board to try to protect Browning. Which is its own level of disturbing.

Meanwhile, Twitter sleuths went on to learn that “Dan Purdy” was also the name listed on yet another suspended MAGA account that also used several other aliases, like “Pat Riarchy” and “White Goodman.”

so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa’s black guy identity “Dan Purdy” was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named “Pat Riarchy” and “White Goodman”. dean is really something else pic.twitter.com/gFkUPkNDPV

— food truck drove away with my debit card (@fart) November 10, 2020

Honestly, this drama’s almost too bizarre to understand, and it appears Browning’s counting on that, as he’s since moved on to tweeting about other topics.

One thing is for sure — some of these Trump supporters are just willing to create and defend a completely fake reality to justify their policies. And those of us who live in the real world need to be that much more vigilant because of it.

