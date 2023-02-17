Riff Raff’s Net Worth: How the Rapper Turned Controversy into Cash?

Riff Raff’s Net Worth

As of February 2023, American rap musician Riff Raff has a $7 million dollar fortune. In 2015, he first rose to fame on YouTube, and since then, his social media following has greatly increased.

Net Worth: $7 Million Age: 40 Born: January 29, 1982 Gender: Male Height: 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) Country of Origin: United States of America Source of Wealth: Professional Rapper Last Updated: August 2, 2022

Early Years

Anita Isaacs and Ronald Simco gave birth to Riff Raff on January 29, 1982, in Houston, Texas as Horst Christian Simco. His father was a Vietnam War veteran who worked many jobs, while his mother was a housekeeper. Unfortunately, Ronald Simco’s experience in the conflict led to serious PTSD. The second of four siblings, Riff Raff.

Prior to leaving school in the middle of his senior year, Riff Raff attended Langham Creek High School and played shooting guard for the basketball team there. Following the discovery of his father’s tonsil cancer, his parents got divorced, and the family relocated to Duluth, Minnesota. After receiving his GED, he applied to Hibbing Community College in Hibbing, Minnesota, where he joined the basketball team.

But in 2003, he left school and returned to Houston, where he found work painting automobiles in the vogue “candy-coloured” manner. It was then that he gradually started to establish himself as the rapper Riff Raff. To start his rap career, he relocated to Los Angeles.

Career in Rap

In 2005, Riff Raff started rapping and releasing his own Albums. In numerous retail centers in the Houston region, he would leave the CDs hanging. Rappers Paul Wall and Devin the Dude from Texas were two of his earliest influences. Riff Raff had a strong desire to be on television, which led to several auditions. He unsuccessfully auditioned for P. Diddy’s Creating the Band.

In 2008, under the moniker “MTV Riff Raff,” he started posting songs and films on MySpace and YouTube that combined performance art with slapstick humor. His well-liked films helped him land a slot on the MTV reality program “From G’s to Gents.” To test it out, he had traveled to Atlanta.

Riff was fired from the show after the second episode, but his quirky attire and entertaining ad-libbing made an impression on spectators. His performance on the show immediately sparked a response, which propelled his career and increased his popularity on social media. After viewing one of Riff Raff’s freestyle videos later that year, rapper and actor Simon Rex became interested in him. He got in touch with Rex, and the two became friends and collaborated on songs such as Riff Raff and Dirt Nasty. Afterward, the two joined forces with comedian Andy Milonakis to form the rap duo Three Loco.

He signed a contract with S.O.D. Money Gang, Inc. in 2011 as a result of his growing YouTube popularity. Also, he started sharing the stage with Simon Rex (Dirt Nasty), a rapper, and Andy Milonakis, a comedian. He parted ways with Money Gang, Inc. in 2012 and joined Diplo’s Mad Decent record label. He released his Summer of Surf mixtape the same year. Birth of an Icon, another mixtape, was released shortly after. After releasing a number of songs, his debut studio album, Neon Icon, was released in June 2014. In promotion of the record, he went on tour with the Vans Warped Tour in 2015.

Peach Panther, Riff Raff’s second studio album, was released in June 2015. Spazz Out, the album’s lead track, was created by Travis Barker. Peach Panther’s release date was repeatedly postponed by Riff Raff, who continued to release mixtapes and songs in the interim. In the end, the album was made available in June 2016. In February 2018, the album Cool Blue Jewels by Riff Raff and DJ Afterthought was released. It had several well-known performers, including Chevy Woods, Young Buck, and Wiz Khalifa. Pink Python, Riff Raff’s third studio album, was released in April 2019, while Cranberry Vampire, his fourth studio album, was made available six months later.

His mixtapes have enjoyed both financial and critical success, and his YouTube channel has received close to 170 million views to date.

Other Businesses

In the episode “Double Cup” of the television program Major Lazer, Riff Raff made an appearance. In November 2017, he also participated in a special for the MTV reality series The Challenge. In 2017, Riff Raff collaborated with Reef Dispensaries to create and promote two new marijuana strains. Also, he worked with Daily High Club, a cannabis subscription box business, to develop a unique “Riff Raff Smoking Supplies Box.” It included smoking accessories and supplies that were inspired by his performance character.

Riff Raff was approached by filmmaker Harmony Korine in February 2012 about taking part in one of his forthcoming films (which would turn out to be Spring Breakers.) Riff Raff began to think that the bizarre Alien main character was modeled on him as he gathered more information about the film.

Nevertheless, James Franco claims that the persona was modeled after the undiscovered rapper Dangeruss. On the subject, there was a lot of back and forth between the two sides. Riff Raff declared in July 2013 that he will sue the makers of Spring Breakers for $10 million for “sampling” his life without his consent or due credit and acknowledgment. The proposed suit, however, never materialized.

Personal Life

Riff Raff has dated a number of famous people, although for a limited period of time, including Bella Thorne, Lil Debbie, Red Lickerish, and Katy Perry.

Riff resides in the “Codeine Castle,” a $2 million house he purchased in Las Vegas. Riff provided a tour of the home and displayed more than $500 000 worth of jewels in a video that was uploaded to WorldStarHipHop.com.

Several logos, a tattoo of his dog, and a fan of Bart Simpson holding test tubes that reads “The Freestyle Scientist” are among the many tattoos that Riff Raff has.

Riff Raff was detained by police in Greensboro, North Carolina in August 2013 when they discovered him in possession of an open container of marijuana, alcohol, and other unidentified prohibited drugs. He and the other two people in his automobile were taken to jail. Later that evening, he was freed without posting a bond.

Riff Raff was charged in May 2018 with drugging and abusing a lady following his performance in Melbourne in 2013. After that, every venue on his Australian and New Zealand tour canceled the remaining shows. A second lady, 17 at the time, who was on his tour bus in Milwaukee accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Conclusion

Rapper Riff Raff is from Texas and is well known for his hit rap album “Neon Icon.”

He began rapping in 2005, and because he could not afford to create his own rhythms, he rapped over the sounds of other performers. Then, he took the risk of making his own mixtapes, and he steadily ascended the ladder.

