Rico Nasty shares ‘OHFR?’ , new clip out of her debut record

Ahead of the launch of her debut record’Nightmare Holiday ‘,” Rico Terrible has dropped yet another ,’OHFR?’

In a media release, Hernandez shared her thoughts on the tune by means of a handwritten note that you are able to see in total below. Inside, she thanked supporters for their support of’OHFR?’ Saying,”It is crazy how much adore y’been revealing this tune before it even came out.”

“Y’are so committed it pushes me! This noise is something y’been awaiting. Oh for real!”

Rico Nasty thanked supporters for their service in a handwritten note

The monitor dropped now (November 11) together with a formal music video, led by Spudmckenzie and generated by 100 Gecs.

At just two minutes , the stunt movie sees Nasty undergo many costume changes, spitting her lyrics toward the camera using plenty of attitude.

View the punk rock riot under:

Nasty just declared the official launch of’Nightmare Holiday’ yesterday (November 10), slating the highly anticipated debut album’s release for December 4.

And’OHFR?’ , the brand new album seems to comprise past singles’iPhone’,”It’ and’Do Not Like Me’ including Gucci Mane along with Don Toliver.

The record can be set to include collaborations with the likes of Trippie Redd and Aminé.