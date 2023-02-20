An Expert Appraisal of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Net Worth!

Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr. is a professional stock car racing driver from the United States who won the 2023 Daytona 500. He drives the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He earns $3 million annually and has a net worth of $30 million.

Professional Beginnings

Stenhouse started racing go-karts when he was six years old, and by the time he switched to sprint cars in 2003, he had already amassed a record of 90 podium finishes and 47 race victories.

In 2003, he began his sprint car racing career in 360 cubic inch winged sprint cars and was immediately named the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver Poll winner and the Dirt Winged Sprint Car Rookie of the Year. He entered USAC sprint car racing in 2004, and in 2006 he was named the 360 and 410 winged sprint car categories’ National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver Vote Wild Card.

Stenhouse concluded 2007 as the rookie of the year in two different series for the United States Auto Club: the sprint car series, in which he placed sixth in the standings, and the midget series, in which he placed third.

He raced in the ARCA Racing Series for Roush Fenway Racing in the top leagues for the first time in 2008. Stenhouse won the Drive Smart! Buckle Up Kentucky 150 on May 10, 2008, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky; it was only his sixth stock car race. As a first-year competitor, he took fourth place in the standings overall despite having two wins in 21 races.

Achievements

He was named the NASCAR Rookie of the Year in both the 2010 and 2013 Nationwide and Sprint Cup Series. In 2011, he won the U.S. Cellular 250. Along with his 2011 and 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series titles, Ricky also won the GEICO 500 and the Coke Zero 400 in 2017. He started on the front row for the 2020 Daytona 500.

True Estate

Ricky purchased a mansion on 140 acres in Mooresville, North Carolina, in 2013. The main mansion on the property has less than 10,000 square feet. Ricky put the house up for sale in July 2022 for $15.995 million. There is a covered riding arena, 18 horse stalls designed after European models, a lake, and a putting green on the equestrian property. See the virtual tour below:

Aspects of Your Private Life

Ricky is a huge admirer of country music and a devoted Baptist. In 2014, he led the Ole Miss Rebels onto the field before their Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State. Before announcing his engagement to Madyson Goodfleisch in November of 2021, he was romantically related to fellow NASCAR racer Danica Patrick from 2012 through 2017.