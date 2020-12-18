Ricky Martin Shares Uncommon Photo of His, Jwan Yosef’s Son Renn

Little one image! Ricky Martin gave admirers an cute peek at his and husband Jwan Yosef’s fourth boy or girl, 13-thirty day period-old son Renn.

“Mi #babyRenn,” the singer, 48, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Renn on Thursday, December 17. In the shot, Renn wore a polo shirt, khaki shorts and sandals as he mugged for the digicam.

Martin and Yosef, 36, tied the knot in 2017 and are also parents of twins Matteo and Valentino, 12, and daughter Lucia, 23 months.

The Grammy winner disclosed in September 2019 that the few were being anticipating their fourth kid. “My spouse Jwan, I enjoy you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I like you with all my heart. You are my strength, you encourage me every working day, you encourage me to maintain executing what I’m carrying out and you guys are remarkable young ones. You men are remarkable. I really like you,” he mentioned at the Human Rights Campaign Nationwide Meal at the time. “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting around. I really like major families.”

The pair introduced their son to the earth in October 2019. “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” Martin’s Instagram caption, translated from Spanish, read through. “#TheBabyIsBorn.”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Renn in December 2019. “Beautiful, beautiful, healthy,” he gushed about his son.

Martin and Yosef may perhaps have more children in their potential way too. “Some men and women imagine I’m mad, but I really like a massive relatives and I have a pair of embryos ready for me,” he told Leisure Tonight in November. “I never know. That’s all I got to say.”

The American Criminal offense Tale alum added: “Jwan is likely ridiculous at the instant, but it is Okay, really do not tell him.”

Martin went on to divulge that his twin sons have been entering the “funky” stage of pre-adolescence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“And on prime of that, we’re working with a lockdown and it’s ‘Grr … get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah, blah,’” he defined. “You know, it is all element of it. But these two are definitely awesome young children. They are undertaking seriously good in faculty contemplating what we’re working with, and they have a attractive minor sister and a very little brother, and they have that function of the protective older brothers.”

