Ricky Gervais, Corey Taylor, Boy George and much more additional to David Bowie tribute livestream line-up

A full host of names, which include Boy George, Ricky Gervais, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and a supergroup led by Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro, have been included to the line-up of the distinctive charity livestream event which will honour David Bowie‘s daily life and career this weekend.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For A single Working day! will be streamed globally on Friday (January 8) to mark what would have been the late artist’s 74th birthday. Hosted by Bowie’s longest-standing band member Mike Garson, the celebration will also assistance elevate income for Preserve The Kids.

When the likes of Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran have currently signed up, now sees even additional star-studded names joining the line-up.

As effectively as Gervais, Taylor and Navarro, supporters can also anticipate appearances from Taylor Momsen, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney and Take That’s Gary Barlow.

Other acts consist of the likes of Adam Lambert, Andra Working day, Michael C. Corridor, Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, Atticus Ross, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell and How to Damage Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor .

They will be joined by Peter Frampton, David Sanborn and Rick Wakeman.

Tickets for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Working day! are on sale now, and although the function will kick off at 2am United kingdom time (6pm PT), the clearly show will be available for ticketholders all around the world to love reside and for 24 hours immediately after its original stream.